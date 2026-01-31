Pete Buttigieg is virtually certain to be a candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2028. Buttigieg is one of those candidates who, in my view, is hurt by the mostly closed Democratic primary and caucus system that is much more to the left than the general electorate that leans toward Democratic candidates. Throw in Buttigieg’s current lack of appeal among non-white primary voting Democrats, and as a candidate, he has some areas that must be improved upon.

Buttigieg’s style is custom-made to go on conservative media like Fox News and talk about issues in a way that both delivers the message of Democrats but isn’t inflammatory.

Fox News tried to frame Mamdani as the face of the Democratic Party, but Buttigieg answered that a place New York City might elect a different type of Democrat than in the Midwest then he said:

What I’m finding is that even though we’re a big tent and different Democrats sometimes have different answers, we’re asking the same question, and I think it’s the right question, which is how do we make life more affordable in this country?

This president took office promising that he was going to make life more affordable. On day one he said grocery prices would go down. They’ve gone up. Energy prices are up while he’s killing utility projects that would create more energy generation.

Obviously, we’re really in a painful place as a country right now on healthcare where a big issue in the midterms will be why did so many congressional Republicans vote to cut Medicaid? While they were giving tax cuts to some of the wealthiest Americans. And why do they refuse to extend the tax credits that will help with everybody’s premiums going up? The House voted to do it. The Senate GOP refuses and the president I think, could solve that with one phone call but he just won’t.

So these are the kinds of issues that I’ve been hearing about, certainly that event you mentioned when I was in Wisconsin, really around the country, and I think they’re gonna drive the election this year.

It got even worse when they brought up the trans kids in sports issue.

