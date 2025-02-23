If you appreciate our work, please consider supporting us by becoming a subscriber.

There is something about Pete Buttigieg that seems to upset Donald Trump. Buttigieg isn’t the kind of fire-breathing personality that one would expect to get Trump going, and since Trump is primarily a decorative president, he has a lot of time to obsess over people who bother him.

Trump said during his speech at CPAC, “We even got rid of people like Pete Buttigieg, who did the worst job of anybody in the history of transportation.”

Since Trump is firing people in charge of keeping US transportation safe, and planes seem to be falling out of the sky at a rapid rate, it is easy to point to the simple answer being that Trump wants to make Buttigieg the fall guy for his administration’s ineptitude.

However, Buttigieg has also been vocal in criticizing Trump’s early presidency.

The former Transportation Secretary posted on X, “The flying public needs answers. How many FAA personnel were just fired? What positions? And why?”

Buttigieg has also questioned Trump's motives, “If you wanted to cut waste, fraud, and abuse, you would empower the inspectors general. If you wanted more waste, fraud, and abuse, you would fire them.”

Trump also understands that Buttigieg is considering a run for the Michigan US Senate seat of the retiring Sen. Gary Peters so he could be trying to poison any potential Buttigieg candidacy in a key Senate race.

It could also be that Buttigieg is a veteran who has dedicated himself to public service and has immense credibility. These are all attributes that will never be associated with Donald J. Trump.

Buttigieg seems to be in Trump’s head, which is why the rest of the country should encourage Pete Buttigieg to keep talking.

