Pete Buttigieg was well-regarded as the Secretary of Transportation during the Biden administration. Buttigieg showed both seriousness and knowledge for the position. Importantly, Buttigieg took transportation issues and the nation’s declining infrastructure seriously.

As is the case with almost all people whom Trump selected for his administration, the current president chose appointees and cabinet officials based on loyalty to him instead of qualifications and competency for the job.

Trump chose reality TV star and Fox News backbencher Sean Duffy to be the Secretary of Transportation. Duffy is a Trump loyalist and former House Republican who was most known for complaining that he was underpaid.

Duffy didn’t have any legislative or oversight history in transportation as a member of Congress.

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By any measure, Duffy’s tenure as Secretary of Transportation has been rough. From deadly mid-air collisions to lengthy TSA lines to skyrocketing costs in jet fuel, which have led to increased airfares, trucking issues caused by tariffs/high fuel prices, and now the closure of Spirit Airlines, Duffy has not been a good Transportation Secretary.

Duffy’s has responded to all of these challenges by blaming Pete Buttigieg, and on CNN’s State Of The Union, Buttigieg responded.

CNN’s Dana Bash asked, “ Now Secretary Duffy is criticizing you on social media. He's making videos about you. He said that the, quote, "radical miserable left" hates his road trip because they don't want people to celebrate America. Your response?”

Buttigieg delivered a classic response.