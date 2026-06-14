The name of the Department of Defense and the title of Secretary of Defense can only be changed by an act of Congress, so it doesn’t matter if Pete Hegseth and Donald Trump change his job title to Queen of England. Hegseth’s official and legal job title is Secretary of Defense, and that is how he will be referred to in this publication.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth appeared on CBS’s Face The Nation to discuss the supposed deal that is coming any minute now to end the Iran war that Trump and Hegseth started and proceeded to lose.

Even though CBS is now owned by Trump ally David Ellison and CBS News is being run (into the ground) by Bari Weiss, the Face The Nation interview was not a Fox News-style fluff piece. The Iran war is so unpopular that some pushback was required on it.

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The issue was that Hegseth made so many absurd claims that were detached from reality that they could not be ignored.

Despite multiple reports from Pentagon sources, US weapons stocks are dangerously low, and Hegseth testified to Congress that the national weapons stockpile is low; the Secretary of Defense claimed that everything is fine.

Face The Nation host Margaret Brennan asked Hegseth, “ Ukraine's President Zelensky was on this program a few weeks ago. He made a plea, not just for more interceptors, but for the ability to produce them for friendly governments to be able to produce Patriots. Some Republican lawmakers support this idea. Do you?”

Hegseth answered, “ Ukraine's President Zelensky was on this program a few weeks ago. He made a plea, not just for more interceptors, but for the ability to produce them for friendly governments to be able to produce Patriots. Some Republican lawmakers support this idea. Do you? Nobody makes better and more munitions than the United States of America, and we are open to co-production wherever we can. And because of this administration, we're supercharging our arsenal of freedom, building more, building faster, opening up the Pentagon, ripping through the Pentagon bureaucracy to force industry to move faster.”

Brennan said, “ There is a crisis with those stockpiles right now..Is, there is a crisis with those stockpiles right now?”

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Hegseth replied, “No, there is not ... that is a manufactured story that the media wants to peddle.”

So the stockpile crisis that Hegseth testified about in front of Congress was real, is now made up? Does this mean that Hegseth lied to Congress?

Hegseth ran into more trouble when he tried to defend the Trump deal with Iran that may or may not happen.