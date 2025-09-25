The Secretary of Defense summoning general and top military officials from around the world to the DC area for a short-notice meeting sounds ominous and significant.

It is also something that an administration that is failing in every way and desperate to change the subject would do.

PoliticusUSA is real independent news and opinion. Please support our work by becoming a subscriber.

Given the fact that Donald Trump is obsessed with looking strong, gathering all the generals and top officials in one place where Trump can show up, speak, and get pictures taken seems to be too obvious, but this ham-handed publicity strategy for this White House is consistently obvious.

The Washington Post reported:

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has ordered hundreds of the U.S. military’s generals and admirals to gather on short notice — and without a stated reason — at a Marine Corps base in Virginia next week, sowing confusion and alarm after the Trump administration’s firing of numerous senior leaders this year.

The highly unusual directive was sent to virtually all of the military’s top commanders worldwide, according to more than a dozen people familiar with the matter. It was issued earlier this week, against the backdrop of a potential government shutdown, and as Hegseth’s overtly political moves have deepened a sense of distress among his opponents who fear that he is erasing the Defense Department’s status as a nonpartisan institution.

The White House would not answer questions about Trump’s potential attendance at the meeting, but unless you are living under, or have been hit in the head by a rock, it is clear where this meeting is going.

The government is about to shut down. Trump is going to be blamed for a shutdown. Thus, he needs an event that will change the newscycle and also make him look strong.

The mainstream media will do a lot of speculating about the meeting. Because they are afraid of this White House, they won’t state what is right before their eyes.

Trump thinks that he can use the military as props to distract from what is shaping up to be his latest failure.

The American people aren’t going to be fooled by attempts to use our military for partisan politics.

Trump’s dog and pony shows wore out their welcome years ago, but it looks like he and Pete Hegseth are getting ready to try again next week.

What do you think about the mysterious military meeting? Is it another Trump publicity stunt? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Leave a comment