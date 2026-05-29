Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello has announced a powerhouse one-day music festival in the Washington, DC, area that is designed to protest Donald Trump and gear up America for the midterm election.

PoliticusUSA is 100% independent news and opinion with no billionaire, corporate, or political party influence. Support us by becoming a subscriber.

According to the statement announcing the festival:

The one-day festival will feature special performances from an extraordinary lineup of artists and activists including Foo Fighters, Dave Matthews, Bruce Springsteen, Joan Baez, Brittany Howard, Dropkick Murphys, Jack Black (featuring Roman Morello, Revel Ian, Yoyoka Soma and Hugo Weiss), Serj Tankian, Cypress Hill, Killer Mike, grandson, The Neighborhood Kids, Taylor Momsen, Matt Cameron, The Linda Lindas, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels and Tom Morello, alongside artwork and a DJ set by legendary artist Shepard Fairey.

Curated by Tom Morello, The Power To The People Festival brings together artists, fans, activists, organizations and community leaders for an unforgettable day celebrating the power of music and collective action to inspire change.

Interestingly, the festival will happen one month before the midterm election during a time when Republicans in Congress will be out of session and back home campaigning.

The festival will take place at a perfect time to draw national attention to the midterm election.

The event will also get maximum media attention and potentially get even more people out to vote.