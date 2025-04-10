PoliticusUSA is ad-free and will never bend the knee. Please support us by becoming a subscriber.

It is not just patients and people on Medicaid who are joining with Democrats to fight to protect the program.

The healthcare industry also does not want to see Medicaid cuts.

Semafor reported:

The health care industry is pressuring Republicans to avoid cutting Medicaid as GOP lawmakers search for avenues to pay for Trump’s legislative agenda. The Coalition to Strengthen American Healthcare is launching a new ad today, shared first with Semafor, that warns of “devastating cuts” to a program that some 30 million children rely on.

The spot, which will air nationally on cable, is part of a larger seven-figure “Faces of Medicaid” campaign from the group that is designed to dissuade Republicans from cutting the popular health program for low-income and disabled Americans. Any language touching Medicaid is likely to be a sore spot in GOP budget talks, as moderate and vulnerable members say they’ll vote against a reconciliation bill that cuts too deeply.

The group that is running this ad is made up of a part of the healthcare system that extensive Medicaid cuts would decimate.

Hospitals, especially rural and community hospitals, rely on Medicaid funding to keep their doors open.

The United States is already facing a hospital crisis in large parts of the country. In rural areas, areas with larger populations of disabled residents, or communities with high levels of poverty, healthcare providers and hospitals have been closing at a rapid rate for years.

These closures have resulted in healthcare deserts, which is a problem that the Biden administration was intensely focused on and the Trump administration intends to make worse to pay for tax cuts for the wealthiest Americans.

Senate Republicans came up with a budget gimmick that allows them to avoid Medicaid cuts while passing tax cuts.

House Republicans are enraging and vowing to kill the Senate because it doesn’t contain the trillions of dollars in cuts, mostly to Medicaid, that they want.

The tax cuts for the rich won’t just mean higher taxes for everyone else. The consequences will be less access to healthcare and fewer healthcare providers for vulnerable people who need help the most.

What do you think about hospitals lobbying against Medicaid cuts? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Leave a comment