Non-Partisan Public Interest Group Calls For Trump Impeachment Investigation

Trump hasn’t been in office for an entire afternoon, but he has already drawn calls to be investigated for alleged illegal and unconstitutional activities committed during his 2024 campaign.

The group Free Speech For People announced in a statement:

Impeach Trump Again, a non-partisan campaign led by Free Speech For People, launched on Inauguration Day with a petition calling on the U.S. Congress to initiate an immediate impeachment investigation into Donald Trump’s violations of the Emoluments Clauses and into his unlawful, corrupt campaign practices.

Trump has refused to sell his ownership stake in companies through which he is assured to receive substantial payments from foreign governments in violation of the Foreign Emoluments Clause. At least five foreign governments pay a combined $2 million per month in fees for their units in Trump World Tower; and because all five of these foreign governments are currently paying Trump these monthly fees, Trump is in violation of the Foreign Emoluments Clause from the moment he took the oath of office.

The campaign lists additional impeachable offenses committed during Trump’s 2024 election campaign and leading up to the inauguration, including: threatening physical violence, including murder, against political opponents, journalists, and protestors; using racist, xenophobic rhetoric that has endangered immigrant communities; and violating campaign finance laws by offering benefits in exchange for campaign contributions.

Unless House Republicans manage to lose their slim majority before next November, and given the record of the current majority, nothing should be completely ruled out, Trump seems safe from being impeached for a third time until at least January 2027.

There is this false notion being circulated by corporate media, including some on MSNBC, that there is no resistance to Trump. In fact, there seems to be plenty of resistance, but it has taken a different form.

Groups and activists have four years of experience in fighting the Trump administration. They are putting their energies into mobilizing people through petition drives and lawsuits.

Because hundreds of thousands of people aren’t out on the streets, which, depending on what part of the country you are reading this from, it might be way too cold and dangerous outside, it doesn’t mean that people don’t care.

They do.

The pushback is taking a different form, and if successful, it will make progress very difficult for Trump and his agenda.

