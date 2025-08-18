PoliticusUSA is never bending the knee and will always speak truth to power. Support our work by becoming a subscriber.

Before the conversation goes beyond this point, some facts need to be expressed at the outset. The federal government has no control over elections. Elections are state-run. The federal government can not mandate how states conduct their elections. Federal officials have no legal authority to change how elections are conducted. Elections are not a federal matter in the United States.

The states are independent of the federal government in that any power not expressly granted to the federal government by the Constitution belongs to the states. It is part of the separation of powers and the definition of states’ rights.

Donald Trump posted on Truth Social:

I am going to lead a movement to get rid of MAIL-IN BALLOTS, and also, while we’re at it, Highly “Inaccurate,” Very Expensive, and Seriously Controversial VOTING MACHINES, which cost Ten Times more than accurate and sophisticated Watermark Paper, which is faster, and leaves NO DOUBT, at the end of the evening, as to who WON, and who LOST, the Election.

We are now the only Country in the World that uses Mail-In Voting. All others gave it up because of the MASSIVE VOTER FRAUD ENCOUNTERED. WE WILL BEGIN THIS EFFORT, WHICH WILL BE STRONGLY OPPOSED BY THE DEMOCRATS BECAUSE THEY CHEAT AT LEVELS NEVER SEEN BEFORE, by signing an EXECUTIVE ORDER to help bring HONESTY to the 2026 Midterm Elections.