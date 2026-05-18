Trump has been to the dentist three times in the last year. The White House has offered no explanation. Trump had an MRI on a body part, but no information was made public.

Both of Trump’s hands are now swollen and covered in makeup. The White House claims it is from shaking hands, but it is BOTH HANDS. The White House either offers flimsy excuses or says nothing.

Trump’s trip to China was a complete flop. The president could barely walk down the steps to depart the plane. The Chinese claimed that Trump was unenergetic and quiet. They thought that Trump wasn’t engaged and prepared. The media acts like this is business as usual. The White House says nothing, and everyone moves on.

We document Donald Trump’s decline in this space because it is being willfully ignored by the powerful in both politics and the media.

Among the powerful are Democrats who see that Trump is declining, yet most of the people at the top of the party choose to say little or nothing at all.

Every person, if they are lucky, will get older, so when evaluating Trump’s decline, the basis should not solely be his biological age.

This person is the President Of The United States, so questions need to be asked. The changes in Trump have been obvious, and they are impacting the country, as we will discuss below.