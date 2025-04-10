PoliticusUSA can be ad-free because of the support of readers like you. Please consider supporting us by becoming a subscriber.

Incompetence in governing really seems to bother Rachel Maddow. It has been something that has popped up on the air over her MSNBC career. Maddow saves some of her most biting observations of incompetence for Donald Trump, and this trend continued on her program recently when Maddow was detailing all of the recent caves by the Trump administration.

Video:

Maddow said:

The New York Times is reporting tonight that even some of the critical programs that the Trump administration said they didn't mean to cut apparently are still cut. Quote, last week, some officials were given lists of contracts and awards that remained active.

I. But by the weekend many of those projects had been askeded. Then on Tuesday, yesterday, some of the programs were restored with little explanation, but now still the administration has quote slashed many of the programs it had pledged to preserve. They cannot explain what they're doing. They cannot defend what they're doing.

They cannot commit to what they're doing, but they also can't even reverse what they're doing when they try to reverse it because they are so incompetent they can't even fail properly. They're like a baby just mashing down the buttons on a keyboard with no idea what the buttons do, except the keyboard isn't hooked up to like a, you know, I don't know, a, a word processor or a video game.

The keyboard is the controls to a life support machine that has a patient on it. One of these buttons do, oops.

Nothing may sum up Donald Trump and his administration better than the idea that they are so incompetent that they can’t even properly fail.

The idea that the Trump administration is malevolently ignorant. They have no idea what they are doing, but they just want to destroy things that they don’t like is the point.

The reason why there should be little concern about Trump implementing an effective authoritarian regime in the United States is that his biggest limiting factor is his incompetence.

It doesn’t mean that the Trump administration won’t continue to try. They definitely will, but more often than not, their incompetence will stop them and save America.

What do you think about Maddow’s claim that Trump is too incompetent to fail properly? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Leave a comment



