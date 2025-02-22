PoliticusUSA is ad-free, corporate-free, and will never bend the knee to power. Please support us by becoming a subscriber.

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow is increasingly seeing Trump for what he is. It is becoming very clear that Donald Trump sold the presidency to Elon Musk. It is Musk who is doing the real work, while Trump is a figurehead who is starring in a reality television version of the presidency.

Video:

Maddow said:

And although the White House then picked a fight with the Associated Press trying to force the AP to use that terminology rather than use the word, Gulf of Mexico, which is what it is, uh, today in an interview when Trump was asked about that. He appeared sort of confused. He didn't seem to even understand that his White House had banned the Associated Press.

In fact, saying in an interview today that they could come back whenever they want, even though he's the one who supposedly banned them. I mean, when President Trump isn't playing golf, he has taken multiple meetings about his golf investments. He has gone to the Super Bowl. He had somebody drive him around the track at the Daytona 500.

Whee! They literally had him drive around the track. I mean, I'm just gonna go out on a limb here and say he is not the busiest man in the world. He appears to be sort of decorative at this point.