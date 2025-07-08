PoliticusUSA is reader-supported news that is fueled by your support, so please consider supporting us by becoming a subscriber.

Donald Trump is trying to run the United States in the same way that he runs the Republican Party. Almost everything that his administration does is intended to threaten, intimidate, or cause fear.

Rachel Maddow pointed out that the fearsome presidency that Trump is trying to create isn’t playing the way he thinks it is with the majority of Americans.

Video:

Maddow said:

This Trump presidency wants to be seen as fearsome, right? They want to be seen as powerful and scary. They want people to be afraid of them. But what they really are in equal measure is awful and weird. And it's worth being afraid of that because it's weird and awful and scary to have somebody that weird and awful in charge of the federal government. But it's not fearsome in the way they mean it to be. It's fearsome in the sense of like, oh my god, these people are in charge of what? I mean, Trump really did pardon the guy who bragged about pooping in the US Capitol, and that footage of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein is a real thing. And the bizarre thing with his justice department today and its pronouncement on the Jeffrey Epstein conspiracy theories, what are we supposed to make of all that from these people?