At a time when America is on a heightened terror alert, Donald Trump has wrecked the part of the federal government that is supposed to protect the American people from terrorist attacks.

Video clip:

Maddow said:

How might you harden our defenses or try to avert any such attack, which our government, again, is now warning about. Again, it depends on who is running the US government, and in the case of President Donald Trump, the way he has been preparing the government for this eventuality is by forcing out the head of the National Security branch at the FBI don't worry though, there's also a national security division at the Department of Justice.

Trump demoted the acting head of the National Security Division at the Department of Justice apparently because that acting chief. Didn't move quickly enough after the inauguration to take down the picture of President Biden and put up the picture of President Trump, and so he was demoted out of that job that said the FBI also has its own specific counter-terrorism division.