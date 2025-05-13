PoliticusUSA is news for the people. Please consider supporting our work by becoming a subscriber.

There is a reason why Trump’s presidency has so many Americans upset, and it is a different reason from when so many Americans were upset about Trump’s first presidency.

Donald Trump came back into office with his eyes firmly on building a kleptocracy.

Rachel Maddow used an example that is currently in the news to highlight Trump’s kleptocracy in action.

Video:

Maddow said:

For us, the public, we've got, you know, airline CEOs emailing customers today saying, oh God, geez, this air traffic control thing.

Woo. Please keep flying. We swear we're being as safe as we can. That's what the public is contending with. But you know, what does Trump care? He's getting his own $400 million personal plane as a gift from a foreign country that he's gonna go do some deals with as president of the United States heading out today on this big Middle Eastern trip.