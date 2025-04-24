PoliticusUSA is standing tall and never bending the knee. Please support our work by becoming a subscriber.

There is a difference between wanting to do something and being able to do something well. For example, the difference between being a professional athlete and wanting to be a professional is athletic ability.

Video:

Sometimes the thought of wanting to be something is dangerous and bad.

Until 2025, the United States has never had a president who wanted to be a dictator. Trump wants to be a dictator so badly, but there is one significant problem.

Donald Trump is totally incompetent.

Rachel Maddow got an early jump on what will definitely be a billion Trump first 100 days retrospectives by saying:

I think the first hundred days have given us one very clear lesson, right? We know he's trying for the whole dictator thing. You know, no elections, no courts, no resistance rule by terror, right? We know that. We know the people of this country aren't having it, but I think what we should also know, what we have just lived through in this first 90 plus days thus far, is him screwing up.

It is him absolutely blowing it. I mean, it is one thing to understand the gravity of his intentions, but I think it is equally important to recognize that he's really bad at everything he tries to do. I don't know if he's bad at good stuff he tries to do 'cause he is not trying to do much that seems good, but the bad stuff he's trying to do, he's been real bad at that.

I mean, it hasn't been funny. Exactly. It's too disgusting for that. But it has been the proverbial comedy of errors.

Rachel Maddow then spent the bulk of her segment running through all of the various incompetent things that the second Trump administration has done and how they have had to walk them back.