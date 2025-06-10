PoliticusUSA will deliver the news and views that others won’t, so please support us by becoming a subscriber.

Rachel Maddow started off the early days of the Trump administration talking about the authoritarian threat that Trump presented, but something interesting has happened along the way.

People who follow the news know what Trump is and what he wants to do to the country.

The way that the American people have responded to this threat has been something that was hoped for, but not necessarily expected, and it has been this powerful rejection of Trump’s autocratic fantasies that has sent him into a panic.

Video:

As Rachel Maddow said:

What we are seeing right now in California is a president panicking. We have never in, never before in the history of the US presidency seen a president who is less popular than this one at this point in his term.