It there is one thing that has been revealed by the No Kings protest over the weekend when contrasted with the military parade on the president’s birthday, it is that Donald Trump is outnumbered.

Trump is unpopular in a visceral way that has never been seen in modern American politics.

Even more than being unpopular, Rachel Maddow described the comprehensive smallness and failure of Trump.

Video clip:

Maddow said:

We are at a point where Trump, and I don't mean this in a mean way, but as a political figure, he looks sad and small, right?

Nobody came to his $45 million military birthday party. He is a laughing stock on the world stage. He's being treated at the G7 right now like he's Putin's intern. The White House just announced tonight that Trump is coming home early from the G7 meeting tonight after, so embarrassing himself there today.

This is a president whose signature economic policy, his supposed tariff policy. Is a punchline even among Republicans. Someday, 30 years from now, the whole lecture hall full of Econ 101 students is gonna laugh out loud when the professor gets out the chalk and writes taco on the chalkboard and has to explain what the acronym taco meant in the Trump years for his signature economic policy that he thought would work so well for him, both politically and economically.

It is a punchline.