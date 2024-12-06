Donald Trump is considering killing the plan for the Postal Service to move to an electric vehicle fleet, which would cost South Carolina 1,000 jobs.

Reuters reported:

Donald Trump’s transition team is considering canceling the United States Postal Service’s contracts to electrify its delivery fleet, as part of a broader suite of executive orders targeting electric vehicles, according to three sources familiar with the plans.

The move, which could be unveiled in the early days of Trump’s administration that begins on Jan. 20, is in line with Trump’s campaign promises to roll back President Joe Biden’s efforts to decarbonize U.S. transportation to fight climate change – an agenda Trump has said is unnecessary and potentially damaging to the economy.

Here is one of the impacts that Trump’s decision would have:

Trump planning to kill 1,000 jobs in South Carolina right off the bat. “SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina)…To build the new fleet, Oshkosh Defense said it expects to hire more than 1,000 employees for the new facility.” https://t.co/gr5W2VvsDH — Jesse Lee (@JesseCharlesLee) December 6, 2024

It doesn’t matter that the move would kill job growth and cause companies that have already signed contracts to build the fleet to lay off employees. All that matters is that Donald Trump tries to turn back the clock and halt progress in any way possible.

This is one of the first of what are likely to be many stories about Trump reversing Biden’s agenda and killing jobs.

All of those red state voters who didn’t realize that Joe Biden’s policies are one of the big reasons why their economy is booming are about to get what they wanted, and many would say deserve, after they voted to send Trump back to the White House.