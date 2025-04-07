PoliticusUSA is committed to independence, never bending the knee, and bringing you the blunt truth news. Please support us by becoming a subscriber.

After Trump was peppered with questions about his tariffs and the economic damage he is doing to the United States on board Air Force One on Sunday, the White House announced that Trump will no longer hold a joint press conference with Netanyahu at the White House.

CNN’s Alayna Treene posted on X:

The White House has cancelled the press conference between Trump & Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Bibi is expected arrive any moment now. The two will meet in the Oval Office.

The White House says a select group of reporters will have the chance to ask Trump questions in the Oval The original press conference would’ve been open to far more reporters in the East Room of the White House.

It is safe to assume that the select group of reporters will include people from outlets like Breitbart, Newsmax, The Gateway Pundit, and Fox News.

We have seen this behavior from Trump many times during his first and second terms in office.

Trump has two modes. He either gets in front of the media to try to spin a story, or as he has aged and declined, Trump starts handpicking who he will talk to in an attempt to spin the story through friendly outlets from whom there is zero chance that any criticism or pushback will come.

The White House is trying to misinform the American people.

If Donald Trump can’t stand beside his buddy Bibi and take a few questions from a White House Press Corps whose normal mode is nonconfrontational and bordering on sycophantic, things are bad.

The outrage and pressure are getting to the president.

What Trump is doing suggests a reeling president who is watching the majority of a nation reject and turn on him.

Share your thoughts on Trump canceling his press conference in the comments below.

Leave a comment