It is official. Senate Democrats scored two huge wins in the Republican reconciliation bill to fund ICE and Border Patrol. Republicans put themselves in a position to have to fund ICE and Border Patrol themselves because Trump refused to negotiate reforms to ICE and Border Patrol.

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However, the president also attempted to use a simple reconciliation bill to raid the public treasury and give himself more goodies.

Trump wanted $1 billion for the construction of his White House ballroom, and $1.8 billion of taxpayer money to pay his criminal allies who tried to help him overthrow the government.

There was enough Republican opposition in the Senate to join with Democrats that might have sunk the whole bill, so Republicans removed the ballroom cash and weaponization fund from the legislation.

Senate Judiciary Democrats posted on X:

BREAKING: Funding for Trump’s ballroom and weaponized Trump-Blanche Justice Department officially REMOVED from reconciliation bill, in win for Democrats.

Democrats just secured a huge win in Republicans’ partisan funding bill. NO ballroom funding. NO weaponized Trump-Blanche Justice Department funding.

The Senate is going to kill the weaponization fund. They aren’t going to take Trump and Blanche’s word for it. The Senate is going to codify the ban on a weapons-funding fund and ensure that zero dollars can be used for it.

This wasn’t the end of Trump’s defeats for the day because he then lost in the House on his war in Iran.