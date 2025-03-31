PoliticusUSA is ad-free and will never bend the knee, so please support our work by becoming a subscriber.

Anyone who surrounds Donald Trump should be familiar with scandals. In fact, they should be expecting them. The current administration has also been huffing the fumes of their own supposed power and seem to have gotten high on their own supply.

How else can you explain White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt responding to a question about the status of Mike Waltz by saying:

As the president has made it very clear, Mike Waltz continues to be an important part of his national security team, and this case has been closed here at the White House. As far as we are concerned, there have been steps made to ensure that if something like that can obviously never happen again, and we're moving forward and the president and Mike Waltz and his entire national security team have been working together very well.

If you look at how much safer the United States of America is, uh, because of the leadership of this team.

Video:

There is no doubt that the Trump White House wishes that they could declare Signalgate closed and everyone could move on, but that is not how scandals work. The American people and the media aren’t going to move on.

They especially won’t move on if the Trump administration tells them to move on.

Presidents don’t get to control how a scandal unfolds and its timeline. It is certain that if Democrats take back the House next year, they will be investigating Signalgate.

The more the White House tries to make the scandal go away, the more it feeds Signalgate.

A serious national security breach isn’t going to go away no matter how many times the White House declares the matter closed.

What do you think about the White House declaring Signalgate over? Join the discussion in the comments below.

Leave a comment