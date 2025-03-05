PoliticusUSA is ad-free, corporate-free, and will never bend the knee. You can support our work by becoming a subscriber.

Some Democrats came to Trump’s joint session of Congress and were ready for a fight.

Trump lied about his mandate:

The presidential election of November 5th was a mandate like has not been seen in many decades. We won all seven swing states, giving us an electoral college victory of 312 votes.

We won the popular vote. by big numbers and one counties in our country

and one counties in our country. 2, 700 to 525 on a map that reads almost completely read for Republican.

Now, for the first time in modern history, more Americans believe that our country is headed in the right direction. Then the wrong direction. In fact, it's an astonishing record, 27 point swing, the most ever.

Likewise, small business optimism saw its single largest one month gain ever recorded, a 41 point jump.

Rep. Al Green (D-TX) stood up and yelled at Trump that he did not have a mandate.

As Trump continued to lie, Green kept telling him, “You have no mandate to cut Medicaid.”

Video:

Speaker Mike Johnson finally ordered that Green be removed, “Mr. Green, take your seat. Take your seat, sir. Take your seat. Finding that members continue to engage in willful and concerted disruption of proper decorum, the Chair now directs the Sergeant at Arms to restore order. This gentleman from the Chamber. Members are directed to uphold and maintain decorum in the House. Mr. President, you continue.”

Trump’s speech is exactly what was expected. It is full of lies and self-inflating propaganda that ignores the real problems and concerns of the American people. Trump has been booed by Democrats in attendance several times during the speech, but only Rep. Green has been willing to stand up and get kicked out to confront Trump.

Trump has nothing to tout, and it shows.

Never has a president promised to immediately do so much, but delivered so little.

What do you think about Rep. Green standing up to Trump? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

