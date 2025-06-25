PoliticusUSA is 100% supported by readers like you, so please consider supporting us by becoming a subscriber.

Rep. Al Green (D-TX) continues to increase the pressure on Donald Trump over his actions involving Iran.

On Wednesday, Rep. Green took to the House floor and delivered a warning to Trump.

Green said:

I rise today, Mr. Speaker, with a very special message, an admonition. A pre-warning for the most powerful man in the universe. I'm told the President Of The United States of America, Mr. Speaker, there is talk of having to go back into Iran. There is talk of the job not having been done as expected.

I make no comments about whether he should or shouldn't go. But I do comment on the Constitution, and I do say to the most powerful man in the universe, Mr. President, if you go back into Iran and you do not get the consent of Congress or appropriately notice Congress, Mr. President, I will bring articles of impeachment against you.

Again, Mr. President, no one person. Should have the authority to take 300 million plus people to war on its own volition. The Congress of the United States must be engaged in this process. Mr. President is pretty simple. Either you will respect the Constitution of the United States of America, or you'll expect Al Green.

Video:

Rep. Green has already shown that he is willing to personally and directly take on Donald Trump.