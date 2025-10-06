PoliticusUSA

PoliticusUSA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kiwiwriter47's avatar
Kiwiwriter47
1h

This matter should be taken to court. This is pure political obstructionism.

And Sara Sidner (photographed) is a role model. She suffered a double mastectomy due to breast cancer and was not only open about it, reported on it. She is also a plus-sized woman who has a husband and two kids, proof that you do NOT need to look like you can hide behind a pencil to have a career and family. It's about abilities.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Howard Gorinson's avatar
Howard Gorinson
1h

Definitely the Speaker playing games for Trump regarding the Epstein files. I feel that when the files are all released say goodbye to Trump.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 PoliticusUSA LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture