Trump FCC Chair Brendan Carr is trying to change the story of his role in getting Jimmy Kimmel’s show pulled off the air. The administration is trying to spin the situation because they are getting criticism from the left and the right over what is viewed as a trampling of the First Amendment.

With it looking like Democrats are going to take back the House majority in November, Rep. Eric Swalwell had a warning for FCC Chair Carr on Thursday.

While wearing a Jimmy Kimmel Live hat, Swalwell said, “ I want to make it clear there's going to be a Democratic majority in just over a year. And to the FCC chairperson and anyone involved in these dirty deals, get a lawyer and save your records because you're gonna be in this room and you're gonna be answering questions about the deals that you struck and who benefited and what the cost was to the American people because that happened.”

Video of Swalwell:

The actions by the Trump administration are incredibly short-sighted because it is very likely that there will be a Democratic House in a little over a year, and the investigations will begin.

The tables will turn, and all of the behavior that the Trump administration thought they got away with is going to come back to haunt them. Trump is reportedly worried about his presidency being brought to a halt if Democrats take back the House, and he does not want a wave of Democratic led House investigations coming at him.

Trump’s administration is enabled by the Republican majorities in the House and Senate, but if one or both of those majorities go away, Trump’s presidency is over, and it becomes open season on the first half of his term.

Democrats aren’t going to forget what Trump is doing to free speech and those who criticize him, and they are going to hold the administration and their co-conspirators accountable.

