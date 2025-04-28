PoliticusUSA is ad-free and never bending the knee. Please support us by becoming a subscriber.

Rep. Shri Thanedar announced via a video that he has introduced a resolution to impeach Donald Trump that contains seven articles.

Thanedar said:

Donald Trump has already done real damage to our democracy, but defying a unanimous 9-0 Supreme Court ruling that has to be the final straw It is time we impeach Donald J. Trump. The court said the wrongfully deported Kilmar Garcia must be allowed to return and receive due process.

Trump ignored it. He ignored the constitution. He ignored the very checks and balances that keep our democracy intact. This isn't an isolated incident. It's part of a dangerous, deliberate pattern. That's why today I introduced a resolution to impeach Donald J. Trump outlining seven articles of impeachment. Article one. Obstruction of justice and abuse of executive power from denying due process to unlawful deportations. Trump defied court orders. Article two, taking away Congress's power of the purse. Trump dismantled agencies and froze funds without permission from Congress. Article three. Abuse of trade powers and international aggression.

He imposed damaging tariffs and threatened military invasions of our allies. Article four, violation of First Amendment rights. He has retaliated against journalists, attorneys, and critics for exercising their right to free speech. Article five, creation of an unlawful office establishing the so-called Department of Government Efficiency, DOGE, and giving Elon Musk unconstitutional power over our government and personal data.

Article six, bribery and corruption. He has dismissed criminal cases and solicited payments from. foreign governments and coarsed legal settlements for personal and political gain. Article seven, tyrannical overreach. Finally, and most importantly, he's attempting to consolidate unchecked power and erode the constitutional limits of the presidency in this country.

We have presidents, not kings. This is not just misconduct, it's impeachable misconduct. This isn't leadership, it's tyranny. If we let this stand, we are saying the president is above the law, that the United States Constitution is optional. I won't be silent, and I'm calling on all my colleagues, Democrats, Republicans, and independents to stand up with me.

Enough is enough. Donald J. Trump must be impeached.

Video:

The question is, does this impeachment effort have any chance of going anywhere?