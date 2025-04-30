PoliticusUSA is ad-free and never bending the knee, so please support us by becoming a subscriber.

House Republicans are going committee by committee and marking up the pieces that will make their reconciliation bill. The centerpiece of the legislation is the Trump tax cuts for the wealthy and corporations.

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) has always been a straight talker, and he laid it all out on the table for the American people.

Lieu said, “ The fact that Democrats and my colleague, representative per iel feel the need to even introduce an amendment that says ICE cannot deport US citizens is batshit crazy. This should not even be a discussion is not even a question. US citizens cannot be deported by ICE. It's the law, it's the constitution. I will be astounded. If Republicans vote no on this, I yield back.”

Rep. Lieu was correct. This isn’t an issue that should be up for debate. US citizens can’t be deported by ICE. There is no loophole or exemption. What Trump has done and continues to do is illegal.

Period. End of story.

There is nothing to debate. There should be no need for an amendment.

The President Of The United States can’t round up US Citizens because they have the “wrong” skin color, speak the “wrong language,” or don’t act “American enough,” and ship them off to a prison in a foreign country.

However, this is what the Trump administration is doing.

The Trump administration is breaking the law, and Republicans in Congress are enabling the law-breaking by abandoning their role as a check on the Executive Branch.

One of the most compelling sub-arguments that Democrats can make in the midterm election is that they need to be returned to power, so that Congress is once again a co-equal branch of government that checks the president.

Republicans have abandoned their oath of office, and it is crazy that House committees have to vote on amendments like not deporting US citizens.

