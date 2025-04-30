PoliticusUSA

PoliticusUSA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Detroit Voter's avatar
Detroit Voter
10m

And by forcing the need to vote on this, the republicans are creating a situation where it will fail, and further entitle them to continue doing what they are doing, which indeed violates the constitution and settled law.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Laura Pizzicara's avatar
Laura Pizzicara
7m

Agreed. Just power, money gormandizing sots, sops AND FOPS! I’m talking specifically to “President Orange FELON.” You will fall donny, you as have the rest of your lot…

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 PoliticusUSA LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture