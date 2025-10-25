Trump won 55% of the Hispanic vote in Texas, and when Republicans set out to try to save their US House majority through gerrymandering, they counted on Texas and those Hispanics who voted for Trump in 2024.

When Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed the new map into law, he said, “Four of the five districts that we’re going to create are predominantly Hispanic districts. Democrats think they have an ownership right to voters who are Hispanic or Black. They’re now learning the hard way those voters are supporting Republicans.”

The Hispanic shift toward the Republican Party has been a talking point among national Republicans throughout 2025. The shift of black voters and young voters toward Republicans turned out to be a mirage of 2024 as those groups have sent Trump back to his usual low approval numbers, but the GOP has been telling anyone who will listen that Hispanics have moved in their direction, and they think that it is going to stick.

The idea is absurd on its surface. Trump has been deploying ICE to terrorize Hispanics in the United States since he took office. Trump assured Hispanics that he would only deport criminals, but it looks like Trump’s definition of criminal is pretty much anybody with brown skin.

The result has created a problem for Trump and the key piece of the Republican gerrymander strategy.

