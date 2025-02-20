PoliticusUSA is a 100% independent and totally reader-supported publication. To support our work, please consider becoming a subscriber.

Sen. Susan Collins as sold her political brand as a moderate, but she almost always ends up supporting the positions of Trump and her party. Collins is famous for issuing statements expressing concern about things that Trump has said or done and then doing nothing else.

Given this context, it is pleasantly surprising that Collins has moved beyond concern and is opposing Trump’s nominee for FBI Director Kash Patel.

Sen. Collins said in a statement:

The nomination of Kash Patel to serve as Director of the FBI comes to the Senate against the backdrop of recent personnel actions at the Department of Justice, including the resignations of several career federal prosecutors who felt they were being instructed to act in a manner inconsistent with their ethical obligations. In addition, a questionnaire has been sent to thousands of FBI employees regarding their involvement in certain investigations. As I have stated previously, these initiatives raise the specter that adverse actions could be taken against FBI employees – including special agents in the field – who have dedicated their careers to public service and who do not choose their assignments. It is critical that any efforts to promote accountability at the FBI be carefully calibrated and not have the effect of driving away dedicated public servants who keep our country and communities safe.

In this context, there is a compelling need for an FBI Director who is decidedly apolitical. While Mr. Patel has had 16 years of dedicated public service, his time over the past four years has been characterized by high profile and aggressive political activity. Mr. Patel has made numerous politically charged statements in his book and elsewhere discrediting the work of the FBI, the very institution he has been nominated to lead. These statements, in conjunction with the questionnaire sent to thousands of FBI employees, cast doubt on Mr. Patel’s ability to advance the FBI’s law enforcement mission in a way that is free from the appearance of political motivation.

While I strongly support efforts to ensure all federal employees perform their responsibilities ethically and in accordance with the law, Mr. Patel’s recent political profile undermines his ability to serve in the apolitical role of Director of the FBI.

Therefore, I will vote against his nomination.

There is nothing objectionable in the statement from Sen. Collins. The FBI and its director should be apolitical. The person serving as FBI director should also be qualified.

The bar has been lowered to such a degree by Trump’s cabinet nominees that talk of qualifications rarely registers as a blip on the political radar.

The idea that any Senate Republican would still vote for Patel after multiple whistleblowers came forward to allege that Patel was running an illegal purge of the FBI as Trump’s nominee is deeply troubling.

Kash Patel is a political operative of Donald Trump’s who does not belong anywhere near the FBI.

Hopefully, a few more Senate Republicans will join Democrats in rejecting Patel.

