Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid Are Being Eyed For Cuts

From the moment that Republicans announced their $4.5 trillion tax cut plan for the wealthy and corporations, people who know where the money comes from have been warning that such a cut would only be possible if Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid were cut.

Trump and Elon Musk couldn’t get the votes for cutting these programs without a cover story, and that cover story is waste, fraud, and abuse.

House Appropriations Committee member Mark Alford (R-MO) admitted that Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security will have to be cut on CNN:

Look, Elon Musk is a brainiac with an IQ that I cannot even fathom. He is not a master, artful language person like politicians and news anchors. I think when he talks about elimination, I think we're talking about eliminating the waste, abuse and fraud.

And it is true that the. Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security make up about 75 percent of our budget. It's mandatory spending. We've got to find the savings there. We will do that. The budget director was speaking to our whip team last night in a meeting and he pointed out there are savings to be made in the Medicaid program.

There it is. The Republican plan the whole time has been to cut “entitlements.”

Medicare And Social Security Aren’t Entitlements