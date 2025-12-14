For JD Vance and all of the many Republicans who were counting on being the heir apparent to Trump and MAGA, a new NBC News poll has some very bad news for them.

Trump’s point is valid for his most dedicated supporters, but Trump won the 2024 election based on votes from Americans who aren’t MAGA. Trump has also been able to keep non-MAGA in his corner, primarily through carrying out an agenda that they essentially agree with.

Trump 2.0 has been a different creature.

The second Trump administration has been characterized by this president ignoring everyone. Donald Trump will never have to appear on the ballot again, so he is giving his supporters, and those who gave him a chance by voting for him in 2024, the shaft now that he is back in the White House.

For too long, people have been asking what will happen to Trump if Republicans abandon him. A better question is what will happen to the GOP if Republicans decide that they are tired of MAGA.

A party that sold itself out to Donald Trump could be facing a scenario where the movement that Republicans all thought they would be competing for suddenly is something that a substantial number of Republicans want to break away from.

Trump isn’t listening to his base, and now his base is showing signs of leaving him.

