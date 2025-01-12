Please support PoliticusUSA by becoming a subscriber.

Republicans Are Trying To Punish California During Wildfires

It is a concept that was at the heart of the founding of our current constitutional system of government. The federal government is supposed to be there to assist states during a time of need. This assistance is why states send tax money to Washington, DC. California is the 49th least dependent state on federal government funds, and they send the six highest amount of tax dollars to the federal government.

Given how much California adds to the federal coffers, Republicans should have no problem with providing them needed wildfire disaster relief.

However, Trump’s party is out to punish the blue state for not supporting them in the last election.

Trump is on social media blaming California for the fires, “The fires are still raging in L.A. The incompetent pols have no idea how to put them out. Thousands of magnificent houses are gone, and many more will soon be lost. There is death all over the place. This is one of the worst catastrophes in the history of our Country. They just can’t put out the fires. What’s wrong with them?”

VP-elect JD Vance was on Fox News lying about reservoirs being empty.

The big clue that Republicans are out to punish California came from the number two Senate Republican, Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY).