The Jeffrey Epstein issue refuses to go away, and the Republicans are growing more panicked. After Vice President JD Vance tried to schedule a strategy meeting to work on an Epstein cover-up, only to have to cancel the meeting after the press found out about it and reported on it, Republicans are flailing and looking for a way out of the Epstein scandal.

A new UMASS Amherst national poll revealed that Epstein is the one scandal that has broken through on Trump and it is causing a problem:

Of all issues surveyed in the latest University of Massachusetts Amherst Poll, one appears to be the greatest drag on Trump’s presidency: Jeffrey Epstein and Trump’s handling of the evidence gathered in the federal investigation of the accused sex-trafficker and his long-time friend.

“The Epstein scandal remains a serious vulnerability – indeed, quite possibly, the most serious vulnerability – for Trump right now,” Rhodes says. “Fully 70% of Americans believe he has handled this issue ‘not too well’ or ‘not well at all,’ and nearly two-thirds (63%) believe his administration is hiding information about Epstein. The Epstein scandal is also likely undermining public confidence in Trump more broadly. Indeed, we find that nearly two-thirds of Americans believe that Trump is corrupt and nearly 70% believe he is dishonest. Critically, these numbers mean that many Republicans and conservatives are disappointed with Trump’s handling of the Epstein situation. Republican frustration with Trump’s handling of the Epstein case could erode enthusiasm for his presidency and for Republicans in 2026.”

Hakeem Jeffries had it right. House Democratic Leader Jeffries believed that the Epstein scandal was deeper and would resonate with people because it reflected Trump’s corruption.

According to this poll, one of the reasons why the Epstein scandal has stuck is because the Trump administration’s reversal on the Epstein files confirmed to 65%-70% of voters that Trump is dishonest and corrupt.

Trump could release the Epstein files tomorrow, but because of the cover-up, he will not be able to escape the stench of corruption and dishonesty.

Corruption and dishonesty were present in Trump’s first term. The difference is that the American people are more sensitive to inequality and are watching their costs go up while taxes are being cut for the wealthy.

The poll of voters confirmed what many people suspected. The Epstein scandal isn’t really about Jeffrey Epstein, but what it tells the American people about Donald Trump.

