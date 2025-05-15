To get news and stories that other media aren’t talking about, please consider subscribing to PoliticusUSA.

DOGE was never about finding waste, fraud, and abuse in the federal government. DOGE was a pretext for carrying out an illegal shutdown or choking off of programs that the Trump administration wanted to kill, but required Congressional approval to formally change.

DOGE was also about Elon Musk shutting down investigations into his businesses and sending more government contracts to himself.

The House Oversight Committee was set to hold a hearing on the Government Accountability Office’s report on DOGE’s errors, duplications, and the real numbers related to their claims of savings, but Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) moved the discussion behind closed doors and away from television cameras and reporters.

Oversight Committee member Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-MA) blasted Republicans for refusing to talk about DOGE in public:

Despite their public crusade for ‘efficiency,’ Republicans are afraid to confront the reality that Elon Musk and DOGE illegally fired thousands of federal workers — including FAA employees, medical researchers, and food inspectors — making Americans less safe and making our government less efficient.

Republicans know they can’t defend the destruction and devastation Musk and DOGE are leaving in their wake, so they’re kicking out the public, shutting off the C-SPAN cameras, and hiding behind a ‘closed-door briefing’ instead of holding a real hearing where they can be held accountable.

Republicans are trying to hide from DOGE. There is no other way to put it. They don’t want to discuss the fact that there is already a Government Accountability Office that focuses on what Republicans claim DOGE does.

If DOGE is so great, why won’t the Oversight Committee hold a public hearing?

The answer is that polling shows that both Musk and DOGE are unpopular. House Republicans are trying to distance themselves from the destruction caused by Musk with Trump's approval.

Cowardly House Republicans are hiding instead of telling the American people what DOGE has done to them.

Republicans hide from town halls. House Republicans hide from their constituents, and now they are hiding from public hearings.

This is not a sign of success. It is a sign that Republicans are heading for a bloodbath next November.

