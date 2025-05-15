PoliticusUSA

T. Seybert
12m

Democrats need to hold the hearing anyway in the same way they hold town hall meetings in their absent R districts. It’ll get a lot of press, and be a chance to amplify all the lawless damage and malevolence doge has wrought. Those details will be entered into the congressional record.

Terry Baucom
21m

Vote these cowards out of office, hiding from the wanton destruction of a perfectly legitimate institution. If they are proud of this destruction they need d to own it out right!

