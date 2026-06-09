Congressional Republicans returned to the Capitol on Monday, and CNN’s Manu Raju has been tracking them down to ask if they have any proof to support Trump’s claim that the primary election in California was rigged.

When Raju asked the Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson said:

I, look, I don’t... Some of these efforts are so diabolical and so far upstream, it is impossible to prove, but I think everybody knows instinctively something is wrong here, and that’s a concern. We need people to believe in the integrity of our election system. It is critical to maintain a constitutional republic. We’re gonna keep working to pass the Save America Act because it requires, as you know, proof of citizenship and a photo ID to vote.

That, those are also 90%-plus issues in public opinion, and 70% of Democrats understand that’s, that’s necessary. We have to have free and fair elections-

Johnson seemed to be claiming that there is no proof that the California primary election was rigged because Democrats in the state are “diabolical.”

It sounds like Republicans are saying that they don’t need proof to claim that an election was rigged.

In case you weren’t clear, House Majority Leader Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) wasn’t as subtle as Johnson.

CNN’s Manu Raju asked Scalise during his weekly press conference, “ The president keeps saying that the California election was rigged. What evidence have you seen to show that there has been widespread fraud that has caused this election to be stolen, according to the president?”