Democrats have been saddled with the post-COVID economy since Joe Biden took office in 2021. Republicans successfully ran on the economy and narrowly flipped the House in 20222. Trump and the Republicans ran on the economy again, flipped the Senate, and retook the White House in 2024.

Democrats didn’t talk much directly about inflation and the economy, but they took a ton of action that kept wages high, jobs growing, and inflation at least under control.

Trump returned to the White House, threw the Democratic policies out the window, and adopted policies that have made the economy worse in record time.

The result has been many voters realizing that the Democrats weren’t so bad, and maybe they would like to have those guys, not Elon Musk and Donald Trump in charge.

The latest Morning Consult tracking polling documented how stark the reversal has been in the less than 100 days that Donald Trump has been in office.

According to the Morning Consult tracking poll: