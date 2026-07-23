Republicans increasingly know that they are heading for a complete thumping in the midterm election, so they are starting to turn on each other.

Trump is trying to save the few burning embers of his presidency that he hasn’t already destroyed by urging Republicans in Congress to pass his election-rigging bill, the SAVE America Act. The legislation wouldn’t save America, but it would save Trump’s presidency by disqualifying millions of Americans from being able to vote.

In order to pass the legislation, Senate Republicans would have to abolish the filibuster. A group of Senate Republicans is refusing to blow up the filibuster. Even if Republicans did have the votes to change the filibuster, they don’t have the votes to pass Trump’s bill, so the SAVE America Act is dead.

The White House is refusing to accept this reality, so they are blaming Senate Majority Leader Thune for not passing the legislation.

During the White House press briefing, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt went after Thune and claimed that Trump is running out of patience, but it seems that Trump isn’t the only one who has had enough of this conversation.

This is the pattern for parties that are about to lose a midterm election. Eventually, those who are trying to save their own seats or majorities abandon ship on the sinking president.

What do you think about the GOP’s SAVE America Act chaos? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Leave a comment