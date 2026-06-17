The SAVE America Act is never going to pass. Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) has said it over and over again. Republicans do not have the votes in the Senate to abolish the filibuster, and even if they did, at least 4 Republicans are opposed to the SAVE America Act, so it doesn’t have enough votes to pass with a simple majority.

The votes just aren’t there.

Trump’s latest stunt to force Senate Republicans to pass his midterm election rigging bill is to cancel the confirmation for his popular choice to be the new Director of National Intelligence, to keep his unpopular and unqualified interim in the post as a way to force Senate Republicans to do what he wants.

The SAVE America Act is Trump’s last-ditch gambit to prevent a Democratic victory in November. The president is desperate to avoid lame duck status, and his panic is causing a world of problems for Majority Leader Thune.

The fighting between Republicans has gotten so bad that Trump is being accused of trying to cost his party the Senate majority.