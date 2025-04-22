PoliticusUSA is ad-free thanks to the support of our readers. If you would like to support us, you can do so by becoming a subscriber.

Republicans think that the American people are stupid. This is not a statement that is made lightly or in jest, but it is the only possible explanation for the scheme that they have come up with to avoid blame for gutting Medicaid.

Rep. Austin Scott (R-GA) described the plan on Fox News:

FMAP is the Federal Medical Assistance Percentage, and it ranges from 50% in the country to 76.9%. Now, when the, when the Dems expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act they made that percentage match 90/10. So the federal government is paying 90% of the Medicaid expansion.

And so what we have talked about is moving that 90%. level of the expansion back towards the more traditional levels of 50 to to approximately 80% instead, instead of the 90/10, 90% being federal, 10% being state match, and nobody would be kicked off of Medicaid as long as the governors decided that they wanted to continue to fund the program. And so we, we are gonna ask the states to pick up and pay some additional percentage of the Medicaid percentage.



The scam is simple. Republicans are going to slash the federal funding and then force governors to throw people off Medicaid, because their states can’t afford to come up with another 40% in Medicaid funds.