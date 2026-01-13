Donald Trump’s mind has been slipping for a long time now. It has gotten to the point where his White House handlers don’t let him out much and mostly keep him seated in the White House while the administration's sycophantic press pool lob questions and let the president ramble.

The American people don’t get to see Trump in the wild very often, because when he is turned loose in a room in front of a crowd, the results are often not pretty. These events show the American people the declining state of Trump’s cognitive abilities.

Republicans in Congress plan to use Trump as a big part of their effort to keep majorities in the House and Senate.

However, if what happened in Michigan was any indication of what Trump brings to the table in 2026, Republicans would be better off telling him to stay on the golf course.

Here is what Trump had to say about affordability: “I will be laying out more plans to bring back affordability, and remember that’s a fake word by Democrats. Prices were too high. They caused the high price.”

Affordability is still a fake Democratic hoax, according to Trump.

Did you know that grocery prices are rapidly falling?

Grocery prices aren’t rapidly falling, but Trump says they are, “Grocery prices are going rapidly down. Rent is down. Airfares are down. Hotel rates are down. Cell phone prices are down, and we’re just getting started.”

These are such obvious lies, and the American people know they aren’t true, because the American people pay rent and buy groceries.

Trump ranted about things that had nothing to do with the economy.

