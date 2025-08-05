PoliticusUSA needs your support. Please help us by becoming a subscriber.

After Democrats won a surprise vote on the House Oversight Committee to subpoena the Epstein files, it was inevitable that House Republicans would turn the subpoena into part of their Trump protection effort, and House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) followed through.

Here is the list of people that the House Oversight Committee subpoenaed in relation to their Epstein investigation:

Department of Justice Records: August 19

Former U.S. Attorney General William Barr: August 18

Former U.S. Attorney General Alberto Gonzales: August 26

Former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions: August 28

Former FBI Director Robert Mueller: September 2

Former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch: September 9

Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder: September 30

Former U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland: October 2

Former FBI Director James Comey: October 7

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton: October 9

Former President Bill Clinton: October 14

Everyone on the list besides the Department of Justice is an enemy or critic of Donald Trump. It is obvious from the list that the Oversight Committee Republicans are planning to turn the Epstein investigation into a deflection of blame from Donald Trump.

There are no current Trump administration officials on the subpoena list. Attorney General Pam Bondi, who promised the Epstein client list and then claimed that it doesn’t exist, isn’t on the list.

FBI Director Kash Patel, who has spent years talking about the Epstein files, also isn’t on the list.