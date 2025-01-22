To never miss a single word of our stories, subscribe today.

Josh Shapiro Leads The Way In Condemning Trump

With Democrats needing a new presidential nominee in 2028, it comes as no shock that some of the strongest pushback to Donald Trump’s early agenda is coming from the states.

For example, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D-PA) said this in reaction to Trump’s pardons of people who beat police officers:

The president, in his first few hours as the leader of the free war, made a conscious decision to pardon people who assaulted cops, to pardon people that destroyed pieces of the Capitol, to pardon people that did not respect law enforcement. That's very, very troubling to me. And again, the president's power on pardons is absolute.

The fact that he chose to make this his signature issue on the first day. Again, people who attack cops, you know, as someone who respects law enforcement, as someone who's invested in law enforcement, as someone who believes that we need to treat our law enforcement with the dignity and respect that they deserve, the idea that you would pardon someone who's been convicted of a crime for assaulting a police officer, that doesn't sit right with me.

I don't think it sits right with a lot of Americans.

Video of Shapiro: