Before he became MAGA or MAHA as the case may be, RFK Jr., floated around the fringes of the left touting anti-vaxxer rhetoric and other dangerous conspiracies and misinformation for decades.

Donald Trump has consistently demonstrated his lack of interest in governing, and he has gone out of his way to build an administration that reflects his lack of curiosity, disinterest, and contempt for expertise.

It is more difficult to find someone who is qualified for their cabinet-level role in Trump 2.0 than to find someone who isn’t.

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RFK Jr. testified before the House today in his capacity as HHS Secretary, and the results varied from troubling to deeply disturbing.

For instance, the HHS Secretary claimed that Joe Biden created the chronic disease epidemic.

Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-NY) said, “The things he’s inherited? He’s increased the deficit by more than any administration in the history of America as part of the big, beautiful bill that’s not something he inherited.”

Sec. Kennedy answered, “This president has done more to protect public health than any president in history. He is the first one. You guys are the ones that gave us the chronic disease epidemic. We’re the unhealthiest population on the face of the earth.”

Suozzi asked, “Did that all happen in the past four years of the Biden administration?”

Kennedy said, “You guys, it happened. It happened all. It was the Clinton administration. You’ve been a politician your entire life.”

Video:

Kennedy turned into a yelling mess when asked about his statements concerning black children.