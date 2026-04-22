HHS Secretary RFK Jr. testified before the Senate on healthcare policy. Well, the hearing was supposed to be about healthcare policy, but soon turned into a showcase for what Donald Trump has done to federal healthcare policy by putting RFK Jr. in charge.

PoliticusUSA’s news and opinions are 100% independent. Support us by becoming a subscriber.

Sen. Angela Alsobrooks (D-MD) questioned the HHS Secretary on his stated desire to send every black kid to live on farms and work.

Alsobrooks asked:

You said, you said every black kid is now just standard, put on Adderall, on SSRIs, benzos, which are known to induce violence, and those kids are gonna have a chance to go somewhere and get reparented to live in a community where there'll be no cell phones, no screens.

You know, you claimed, in fact, you went on to say, actually the whole transcript was even worse. You said that, that if you could, you would send quote every black kid again, your words not mine, to go live on farms and work. Is that your?

Kennedy interrupted, “ I would love to see, hear that recording because I have no memory of saying anything like that.”

Alsobrooks said, “ Well, I actually have the recording, um, that I can give to you, but it is absolutely what you said, aand if you want me to play it, I can play it.”

Kennedy continued, “If you ask me what my opinion is, I do not believe that every black person should be reparented on a wellness farm or whatever, and I have never believed that… I don't believe it. That's not my vision for our country.”

Sen. Alsobrooks replied, “ Well, I'm glad because it was ignorant to say it was dangerous and it was irresponsible.”

Kennedy claimed to have no memory of suggesting that all black kids should be sent to work on farms, “Well, if I said it, I apologize, but I'd have to see the transcript.”

Video:

The Secretary of Health and Human Services has no idea whether or not he called for all black kids to be rounded up and sent to work on farms.

That’s disturbing, but there were even more bonkers moments.