Republicans are starting to get a lot of heat about the damage that Trump is doing to the economy, and so far, they have zero answers.

CNN’s Jake Tapper asked Sen. Scott, “President Trump has acknowledged that there's going to be a little disturbance due to his economic policies. How, how bad is this disturbance going to be and how long is it going to last?”

Scott responded by blaming Joe Biden

Well, first off, Donald Trump walked in with a, with a crappy economy on the number of full time jobs been dropping almost the entire Biden administration. This is a lot of work. The manufacturer jobs are coming back that had not been happening under Biden. That's a big deal. The number one thing is we got to get American manufacturing back into this country.

Uh, so I, I'm very optimistic, uh, that we're going to get this done now. Is it work to balance the budget? Yeah, it's work. All right. We're going to stop wasting money. So people are going to go build, we're going to go start building the private sector again and stop growing the public sector. That's going to cause some people to change jobs.

The facts are that Donald Trump walked into office and was handed the best economy in the world, and Biden had caused an expansion in manufacturing jobs that hadn’t been seen in decades, but Republicans don’t want to admit that Trump is wrecking the economy, so they blame Biden.

Video:

Tapper followed up, “Your constituents that are living paycheck to paycheck, how long is this disturbance going to last?”

Scott said, “Well, the disturbance is the 20 percent inflation under Biden, the fact there's no full time jobs. So it's already changing. We're already adding full time jobs. We've already added 10, I think 10,000 manufacturing jobs just last month. I'm very optimistic it's going to happen very quickly.”

Tapper corrected Scott, “Okay. I mean, inflation was high, but it was not 20%.”

Rick Scott was making things up.

The idea that there were not any jobs under Biden is nonsense.

CNN noted, “Through December, the US economy added jobs for 48 consecutive months, tying the second-longest period of employment expansion on record, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data that goes back to 1939. He’s the first US president to oversee monthly job gains for the entirety of his presidency.”

Republicans should get used to being asked questions about the economy because Donald Trump is failing, things are getting worse, and people like Rick Scott have no idea how to answer the questions.

