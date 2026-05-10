Donald Trump doesn’t want to see Democrats on the cable news network that functions as state TV for him. Trump seemingly especially doesn’t want to see Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA), who is one of the two driving forces behind getting truth for the Epstein survivors, along with Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY).

Khanna is one of those Democrats who has no reservations about appearing on Fox News, which he did again on Sunday, but what the California congressman had to say deeply triggered Trump.

You may be thinking that Khanna said something about the Epstein files to get Trump going, but that wasn’t the case.

The California Congressman who has been doing a tour of states talking about American competition with China, was asked about what he would like to see out Trump’s upcoming trip to China.

Khanna said:

I hope the president's gonna get a better deal for our soybean farmers. I mean, the reality is that our soybean farmers are hurting. Our corn farmers are hurting. We need to have more export markets opened in China and around the world.

The second thing we learned is that China has been bringing in investment into the United States, uh, and having some of these factories open up that are hiring people who are undocumented, abusing hours. There's a glass manufacturer in Ohio. That cannot go on. The president needs to make it clear to China that they should not be opening up manufacturing in the United States, subsidizing it, and violating the law.

And the final point is that they shouldn't be engaged in subsidies of their steel industry and dumping. When I was in Cleveland at the Port of Cleveland, I was horrified to see Chinese steel there. Why aren't we getting that from Cleveland-Cliffs or an American steel company?

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Khanna hit on all of Trump’s sore spots involving China, and the president lost it.