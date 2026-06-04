Since he doesn’t have to face the voters ever again, Donald Trump’s second term has been defined by his open disregard and, in some cases, outright contempt for the needs and concerns of the American people.

Trump's comments that he doesn’t think or care about the financial concerns of the American people have been defining moments of the midterm election so far. Given the importance of what the president said, and the fallout that his remarks have caused, it is not surprising that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was asked about them while testifying before the House on Treasury Department oversight.

Rep. Judy Chu (D-CA) asked Bessent, “ Do you agree with President Trump that you also do not care about Americans' financial situations?”

Bessent responded by asking, “Uh, Congresswoman, who was the president during World War I?”

Chu responded by asking, “Are you refusing to answer my question?”

Bessent asked again, “No, I'm asking, who was the president during World War I?”

Rep. Chu said, “I don't know, but clearly you are not answering my question.”