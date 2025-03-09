PoliticusUSA is ad-free and does not bend the knee. Please consider supporting us by becoming a subscriber.

Sen. Adam Schiff said on Sunday that he thought that Democrats should have had a more coordinated response to Trump’s speech before Congress and that he disagreed with the strategy floated by James Carville that Democrats should play dead and let Trump and his party implode.

Schiff said on ABC’s This Week:

I think the lack of a coordinated response in the State of the Union was a mistake, and frankly it took the focus off of where it should have been which is on the fact that the president spoke for an hour and 40 minutes and had nothing to say about what he would do to bring down costs for American families that were watching that lengthy address, sitting at the kitchen table, hoping that he would offer something to help them afford a new home or pay their rent, afford health care or child care.

There was nothing for the American people, and that's where we need to keep our focus. I was just listening to your guest precede me trying to explain that these tariffs, these on-again, off-again tariffs, are not about trade. It's a drug war, and then -- but next month it's a trade war, but now it's a drug war. It was incomprehensible, and he was also trying to say that numbers, the job numbers that came in less than expected are somehow good news.

They're destroying the economy, and they're making it harder and harder for Americans to afford things. That's where we need to keep the focus. That's why we lost the last election because we weren't razor-focused on -- laser-focused on the high cost of living, and what they're doing now is just making it so much worse in the administration, and that's really what we needed to emphasize.

Video:

People are free to protest in different ways, but Schiff was correct. The lack of a unified message took away from the moment. Also, Democrats didn’t let the media and their supporters know what the plan for the protest was, so there were different groups of Democrats protesting different issues at different times in different ways.

Democratic leadership continues to misread their supporters by insisting on civility. Being civil while a president tries to dismantle the federal government unconstitutionally is not a strategy for success.

Speaking of bad strategies, we’re going to dive into that next.