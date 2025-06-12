PoliticusUSA is an independent voice for truth, but we need your help. Please consider supporting us by becoming a subscriber.

It was as if the Trump administration was trying to send a scene to every single American to tell them how lawless and out of control they are.

Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA) attempted to ask Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem questions about the federal immigration actions in his state when he was assaulted by federal agents, taken away, and detained.

Video:

Padilla said, “ I'm Senator Alex Padilla. I have questions for the secretary because the fact of the matter is a half a dozen violent criminals that you're rotating on your…”

Sen. Padilla was then assaulted by federal agents, “ On the ground. On the ground. Your hands behind your back. Hands behind your back. Lay feet behind my hands.”

Padilla was then taken down a hallway where the agents thought no one was recording, and they handcuffed a sitting US senator.

This is what the Trump administration is resorting to in an effort to silence anyone who points out the truth about their failed escalation and attempts to provoke violence in Los Angeles.

Day after day, people are protesting in California, while the president is engaging in lies and falsehoods about Los Angeles being on fire.

The Trump administration has already lost the political battle to defend its immigration policies.

The White House has lost the support of the majority of the country on immigration, and since they can’t rely on popular will, they are resorting to force in an effort to intimidate and silence critics like Sen. Padilla.

There are too many critics. The Trump administration can’t silence anyone. If you want to support Sen. Padilla, get even louder and show up at one of the thousands of No Kings protests on Saturday.

What do you think the American people should do in response to Sen. Padilla’s assault and detention?

